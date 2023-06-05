RTC launching Great Summer Break Scavenger Hunt

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is launching the Transit Adventure Map and Great Summer Break Scavenger Hunt. It's part of a partnership with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District to "promote fun destinations and prizes."

"Through this effort, we hope families will create their own summer adventure while learning how easy and affordable it is to use transit to visit all our great community has to offer," said RTC CEO M.J. Maynard.

Southern Nevadans can participate by picking up an official form at a participating Library District location or downloading the form from the RTC website.

According to RTC officials, participants will complete three challenge levels by answering a series of questions, taking selfies, and embarking on secret missions. For each level that people complete, they'll be eligible to win prizes like a 24-hour bus pass, gifts baskets from Paige & Rye and Sight and Sound Candy and more, or tickets to places like the Discovery Children's Museum, Springs Preserve, and Las Vegas Lights games.

Once you complete the challenges, you can drop the completed form online, email it to getconnected@rtcsnv.com, or drop it off at any participating Library District locations. Officials said to be eligible to win prizes, all forms must be completed and turned in by July 31.