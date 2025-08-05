LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Charleston Boulevard is one of Las Vegas' busiest roadways with more than 35,000 drivers using it daily, and officials are now exploring ways to make it safer and more efficient for everyone.

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada is conducting a study to gather community feedback and explore improvements along Charleston Boulevard between Summerlin and the East Valley.

RTC explores transit improvements for Charleston Boulevard, including possible light rail

"I appreciate all what the drivers do for us," said Rowena Preza, who relies on public transit and her scooter to get around.

Preza, who lives near Craig and Nellis, says it can sometimes take her two hours to reach her destination, and she's experienced buses bypassing her because they didn't have room for her wheelchair.

"We already had two buses that bypass me and Mr. Jimmy here because we are both in wheelchairs and they did not have room for us," Preza said. "They need to hire more buses, more drivers."

It's not just wait times causing concern. Safety is also a major issue for locals who use the corridor.

"Here on Charleston, it does get pretty hectic, and then once again, car accidents all the time," one local resident said.

The RTC study is exploring several potential solutions, including adding rapid bus service, a dedicated bus lane, or even light rail to address critical safety and mobility needs along the corridor, according to Andrew Kjellman, Senior Director, Metropolitan Planning Organization, Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC).

"Anything they can do to keep it flowing," a community member said.

Additional improvements being considered include wider sidewalks, accessible curb ramps, improved crossings, better lighting, and dedicated space for cyclists.

"I think it will be convenient for the traffic," said one resident, while another called it "a wonderful proposition."

The Charleston Boulevard Alternatives Analysis is a collaborative effort between the RTC, the City of Las Vegas, and the Nevada Department of Transportation. The project aims to introduce faster, safer, and more reliable transportation options while enhancing accessibility for everyone traveling along the corridor.

Charleston Boulevard currently carries more than 11,000 transit trips daily. The study is part of the city's 2050 Master Plan and the RTC's On Board Mobility Plan, which identified Charleston as a key corridor for improved safety and additional mobility options.

If all goes according to plan, officials could identify a preferred solution by the end of 2026, with construction potentially beginning as early as 2030 and service launching around 2033.

The survey is available through the end of August for anyone who lives, works, or uses Charleston Boulevard. Those interested can participate by completing the survey online or by reaching out directly at CharlestonBlvd@rtcsnv.com.

