RTC asks for input on future plans with 'On Board' survey

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission wants new input on the future of transportation in Nevada.

They're asking residents to take their "On Board" survey before Thursday. Those who take the survey will be asked several questions, including which routes are most important to them and whether they regularly use public transit, among others.

Responses will help RTC decide where recent funding will be invested, and those who respond before Thursday will also have the chance to win tickets to see the Vegas Golden Knights.

More information and a link to the survey can be found here.