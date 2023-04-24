Roof missing, walls destroyed, windows broken: Tenants were 'not inside property' during home explosion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas home is now at a "total loss" after an explosion that went off inside the house.

The fire happened at 2 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Oakey Boulevard and Buffalo Drive.

Nearby residents of the house spoke to KTNV, saying they were shocked to see the amount of damage the fire has caused.

"I got up and looked out the window, fire trucks were all over the place but I had no idea it was in this neighborhood," said neighbor Jon McMahon. "Three doors down from where I live."

McMahon says he heard a loud commotion outside of his home, and saw an orange glare coming from a house that was on fire.

A vast majority of the 2-story home was destroyed.

McMahon said he was able to take a video after the property manager let him get a glimpse of the inside through the front door.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the house fire and called it a total loss. Investigators say when crews arrived, they found the house with heavy smoke, and fire coming out the second floor and the roof.

No one was hurt, but officials said they found a cat who died as a result of the explosion.

"It's scary of course especially in today's day and age with all kinds of craziness going on and then living in a place like this in Vegas," said the property manager who did want to be on camera.

The manager told KTNV that she took a look at the damage. She saw walls destroyed, parts of the roof missing and many windows were broken. She told us this "never happened to any of the other 31 homes she oversees in this rental property development."

Furthermore, she told us that the tenants who live at the house were not home when the fire broke out.

"As far as seeing anything like this before, no I haven't," she said. "Of course, it is concerning. How could it not be? Especially three doors down."