Robert Telles asks for access to murdered reporter's devices ahead of trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Robert Telles is set to appear in court on Wednesday morning for a hearing on whether or not he will be able to access the devices of murdered Las Vegas reporter, Jeff German.

Telles is currently being held without bail at Clark County Detention Center after he was indicted by a grand jury for the fatal stabbing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter, Jeff German in August 2022. During the investigation of German's murder, Las Vegas police seized a cellphone, laptops and a hard drive that belonged to the late reporter.

Attorneys representing the Review-Journal have requested multiple injunctions on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's search and seizure of devices belonging to German. The trial on this matter resumed in November 2022 after a brief pause, and Wednesday's hearing will be the latest development.

After Telles filed several subpoenas in March, attorneys representing the Review-Journal have filed a motion to quash Telles' subpoenas.

Telles filed a motion to compel in response, asking the court to acknowledge his subpoenas and let him have access to German's devices so he can collect evidence to build his defense ahead of his trial. Telles is currently representing himself after he waived his right to representation in February.