Roads reopen after 'suspicious item' investigation in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Roads in downtown Las Vegas are expected to reopen after a "suspicious item" threatened to derail the annual PRIDE Parade.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department began its investigation at 2:46 p.m. in the area of 3rd Street and Bridger Avenue.

As of 5 p.m., a spokesperson tells Channel 13 the item has been "rendered safe." Caution tape was being taken down and roads through the area were expected to reopen.

Police did not immediately provide additional details about what was found or whether it posed any danger to the community.

A traffic camera in the are captured video of the investigation:

[RAW VIDEO] Traffic cam shows suspicious item investigation in downtown Las Vegas

The Las Vegas PRIDE Parade is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. near 4th Street and Bridger Avenue.

The parade marks the start of a week of celebrations that will culminate with the Las Vegas PRIDE Festival on Oct. 17. Additional details and events are posted on lasvegaspride.org.