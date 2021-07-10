Russell, Rainbow intersection closed in all directions due to deadly crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are responding to a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle near Russell Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

One person was reported dead on the scene. Their identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

As of 9 p.m., the intersection is closed in all directions. Avoid the area.

While police were investigating the crash, another vehicle drove into the closed intersection and nearly hit an officer, according to our photographer on the scene.

That officer has non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay. The driver involved remained on the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

