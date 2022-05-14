Rising temperatures prompt more traffic to Mount Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This weekend could bring with it triple digits in the Valley.

Mount Charleston is a popular getaway destination for those trying to escape the dreading climbing digits.

But those that live in Mount Charleston say they are happy and welcoming of those coming to visit. They do warn; there are some rules you may need to follow after officials warn these drier than usual conditions are primal for fire season.

Places like Lee Canyon Ski Lodge and The Retreat on Charleston Peak are open year round. Alex Eldon says as soon as it gets hotter down in the Valley, many come up to cool.

With an influx of people trying to beat the heat—both resorts are keeping an eye on recent winds –and fire season.

Eldon says officials warn they don't want open flames because conditions are so dry they will spark and potentially cause a fire.

Last week, NV Energy shut off power to the mountain, cutting off some 500 residents over elevated fire conditions. The power has since been restored, but the reality is those local to Mount Charleston say as long as you take precautions, you should be fine.

