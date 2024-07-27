Rising cases of dengue fever in neighboring states have southern Nevada officials concerned

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The rising number of dengue fever cases in the U.S. has the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warning local health care providers to be on the lookout.
I called the Southern Nevada Health District to find out if dengue fever has been found in southern Nevada. Watch my story below.
Right now, there are no cases, but a map I acquired from the CDC shows neighboring states with cases, and that's a concern for some health officials.
"When I looked at the map and I saw all the states around Nevada have small cases of dengue fever, it's just probably a matter of time, doctor, before we get it here," I asked Dr. Preethi Kumar, chief clinical officer at Reliant Physicians.
"No, that's a great concern," Dr. Kumar said. "I saw the same map as you, Trisha, and I was also a little worried that it's too close for comfort. Yeah. However, you know, I think we are very well prepared. I think our increasing the awareness of dengue fever, increasing the awareness of symptoms, you know, taking precautions like using mosquito repellent, staying away from stagnant water. I think those are the kinds of things we can do and preparation, but it's not too much of an alarm only because, like I said, not all patients who have dengue fever will have symptoms."
Symptoms include fever with aches and pains, headaches, nausea, vomiting and a rash. Severe cases involve bleeding from the gums or mouth, doctors tell me.
Symptoms usually begin within two weeks of being bitten by a mosquito and they can last anywhere
from two to seven days.
Some people who get dengue fever will be asymptomatic.