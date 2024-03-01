Rio Hotel & Casino set to become first Destination by Hyatt hotel in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rio Hotel & Casino is set to become the first Destination by Hyatt hotel in Nevada and the third Hyatt hotel in the Las Vegas area.

On Friday, Hyatt and Rio casino officials made the announcement.

"Destination by Hyatt hotels are individual at heart and embody the true spirit of the destination and the Rio Hotel & Casino will be no exception," said David Tarr, senior vice president of development. "This renovation will serve as a gateway for guests to experience a place of purposefully crafted entertainment and immersive experiences, infused with authentic design, and warm and welcoming service."

As part of the partnership, World of Hyatt members will be able to earn and redeem points for qualifying stays at the Hyatt-affiliated hotel, which is in the middle of a $340 million transformation.

Phase one of the renovation started in 2023 and included upgrades to 1,501 rooms in the Ipanema tower, arrival area, building exterior, lobby, gaming floor, sports book, meeting spaces, and the outdoor pool area. It's scheduled to wrap up later this fall.

Phase two will include a full renovation and redesign of the hotel's Masquerade Tower, which. includes 1,012 guestrooms and associated public areas.

As part of the new hotel bonus point offer, World of Hyatt members can earn 500 Bonus Points for every qualifying night at the Rio from April 1 through June 30, 2024.