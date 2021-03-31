Rio hotel-casino resuming full hotel operations April 19

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. today announced plans to resume hotel operations seven days a week at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino beginning April 19. Previously, the hotel accommodated weekend stays only, while the gaming floor has been operating 24/7 since the property reopened in December 2020.

In addition to the hotel, the following amenities will also be open seven days a week at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino:

Gaming



Gaming Floor

Race & Sports Book

Restaurants



All-American Bar & Grille

Hash House A Go Go

Kang’s Kitchen

KJ Dim Sum & Seafood

Sports Deli

Smashburger

Starbucks (near the hotel elevators)

VooDoo Steak

Wetzel’s Pretzels

Bars and Lounges



Shutters Bar

iBar

Pool Bar

Purple Zebra Daiquiri Bar

Race & Sports Book Bar

Masquerade Bar

Retail



Rio Logo Store

Count’s Tattoo Company

Gifts Plus

Higuchi Gallery

Lioness

Luxe Vegas Royalty

Paradise Island Wear

Poker Face

Serenity Bar

Attractions



KISS by Monster Mini Golf

Rio Zipline

Fitness Center



Fitness Center

Pool



VooDoo Beach at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

Complete with 2,522 all-suite hotel rooms – including the Masquerade suites and the luxurious Palazzo Villas with a private entrance – the property overlooks the Las Vegas Strip and sits one block west of the famed boulevard. Additionally, Rio Las Vegas is home to family-friendly attractions such as the Rio Zipline, an adrenaline-rushing thrill ride that offers a 360-degree panorama of the famous Strip from 490 feet above the ground, as well as KISS by Monster Mini Golf.

Penn & Teller recently announced they will return on April 22 in their namesake Penn & Teller Theater. The show will feature all-new content and magic as well as selections from Penn & Teller’s extensive catalog of fan favorites. Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Ticketmaster will offer a presale running Thursday, April 1 from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT. Tickets begin at $60 and will be available at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office, by calling 702-777-2782 or 855-234-7469, or online at www.caesars.com/shows .

Also located at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, VooDoo Beach is a hot spot for tourists and locals alike, boasting four pool areas, three whirlpools, private cabanas, specialty cocktails and more. Guests can sip on cooling cocktails made by bartenders from the Cruzan Island Bar and VooDoo Beach Bar while basking under the sun. Voo Pool, the nearby 21-and-older secluded pool, offers private cabanas with bottle service. Access to the pool is complimentary for hotel guests only; cabana and daybed rentals are open to the public and can be purchased here: voodoobeach.uvtix.com .