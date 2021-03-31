Rio hotel-casino resuming full hotel operations April 19

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. today announced plans to resume hotel operations seven days a week at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino beginning April 19. Previously, the hotel accommodated weekend stays only, while the gaming floor has been operating 24/7 since the property reopened in December 2020.
In addition to the hotel, the following amenities will also be open seven days a week at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino:
Gaming
- Gaming Floor
- Race & Sports Book
Restaurants
- All-American Bar & Grille
- Hash House A Go Go
- Kang’s Kitchen
- KJ Dim Sum & Seafood
- Sports Deli
- Smashburger
- Starbucks (near the hotel elevators)
- VooDoo Steak
- Wetzel’s Pretzels
Bars and Lounges
- Shutters Bar
- iBar
- Pool Bar
- Purple Zebra Daiquiri Bar
- Race & Sports Book Bar
- Masquerade Bar
Retail
- Rio Logo Store
- Count’s Tattoo Company
- Gifts Plus
- Higuchi Gallery
- Lioness
- Luxe Vegas Royalty
- Paradise Island Wear
- Poker Face
- Serenity Bar
Attractions
- KISS by Monster Mini Golf
- Rio Zipline
Fitness Center
- Fitness Center
Pool
- VooDoo Beach at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino
Complete with 2,522 all-suite hotel rooms – including the Masquerade suites and the luxurious Palazzo Villas with a private entrance – the property overlooks the Las Vegas Strip and sits one block west of the famed boulevard. Additionally, Rio Las Vegas is home to family-friendly attractions such as the Rio Zipline, an adrenaline-rushing thrill ride that offers a 360-degree panorama of the famous Strip from 490 feet above the ground, as well as KISS by Monster Mini Golf.
Penn & Teller recently announced they will return on April 22 in their namesake Penn & Teller Theater. The show will feature all-new content and magic as well as selections from Penn & Teller’s extensive catalog of fan favorites. Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Ticketmaster will offer a presale running Thursday, April 1 from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT. Tickets begin at $60 and will be available at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office, by calling 702-777-2782 or 855-234-7469, or online at www.caesars.com/shows.
Also located at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, VooDoo Beach is a hot spot for tourists and locals alike, boasting four pool areas, three whirlpools, private cabanas, specialty cocktails and more. Guests can sip on cooling cocktails made by bartenders from the Cruzan Island Bar and VooDoo Beach Bar while basking under the sun. Voo Pool, the nearby 21-and-older secluded pool, offers private cabanas with bottle service. Access to the pool is complimentary for hotel guests only; cabana and daybed rentals are open to the public and can be purchased here: voodoobeach.uvtix.com.
Days and hours of operation at all venues may vary. For a comprehensive list of amenities, and to make reservations, visit riolasvegas.com.