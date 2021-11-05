Rio hotel-casino parking lot 'briefly shut down' while police search vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 13 Action News received reports of police activity at the Rio on Thursday night and police say there was an arrest made that was unrelated to the property.

Detectives arrested someone in the area around 7:45 p.m., police say. During the arrest, they saw a "suspicious item" inside the person's vehicle.

The parking lot for the hotel-casino was "briefly" shut down while they searched it, police say.

As a precaution, police say ARMOR was requested.

No injuries were reported.

