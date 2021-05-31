Rideshare drivers react to surge pricing change

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a busy weekend in town with many people getting around using rideshares. Governor Steve Sisolak taking action to make it easier to get a ride, but it'll cost more.

As more visitors return to the Strip, the need for an Uber or Lyft will only increase. Uber driver Ryan Hazy is already seeing some benefits.

“It’s great. I’m not going to lie. I’m making almost double what I would normally make.”

RELATED STORY: Expect longer waits for a Lyft or Uber

Another Uber driver Frank Guarino worked for the first time in nearly a year and also did well.

“I averaged 80 dollars an hour. My friend, she’s a constant driver, she worked last week and made $1,900," he said.

It’s all thanks to Governor Sisolak, lifting a restriction on surge pricing on rideshares. Guarino believes it will help motivate more drivers to return.

“Whenever there’s surging going on, it’s absolutely better incentive for us to come out,” he said.

Uber released a statement saying in part:

“With more people becoming vaccinated and Nevada's economy reopening, Uber is focused on bringing back earnings opportunities for drivers during busy times and improving reliability for Nevada riders."

RELATED STORY: Gov. Sisolak signs emergency regulation allowing rideshare surge pricing

However, as more people return, there’s concern over customer behavior. Guarino is worried the return of surge pricing would lead to frivolous complaints from passengers to avoid payment.

“Whatever it took to make sure they weren’t being charged such a premium fare,” he said.

Hazy says he’s already dealt with unruly passengers, many involving Uber’s mandatory mask policy and refusing to drive anyone not wearing one.

“I’ve had my facemask ripped off of my face twice. I’ve had passengers threaten me verbally,” he said.

The drivers say to expect to wait a little longer for rides with the surge in demand, but passengers will eventually get to where they want to be.

“Be patient. That’s all I got to tell people. Be patient,” Hazy said.

Uber drivers say the best way to ensure that you’ll be able to get a ride is to book as early as possible or schedule a ride in advance.