UPDATE MARCH 30: Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson announced Friday that Virgin will rebrand the Hard Rock hotel-casino.

The Hard Rock name will remain until the rebranding is complete.

Virgin will rebrand @HardRockHotelLV. Iconic name will remain until rebranding is complete. pic.twitter.com/AXvGRp6OnD — Nina Porciuncula (@NinaReports) March 30, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY

Vital Vegas is reporting that the Hard Rock hotel-casino has been bought by Sir Richard Branson.

The Hard Rock will be part of the Virgin hotel chain. Details of the alleged sale have not been made public yet.

Virgin Hotels got its start in 2010 and is based in Florida.

