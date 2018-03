Hard Rock hotel-casino in Las Vegas will soon be undergoing a name change so we decided to take a look back at its history.

Hard Rock hotel-casino had been operated by Brookfield Asset Management before the announcement Friday that Virgin Group was rebranding the hotel.

1995

The Hard Rock hotel-casino opened that March in Las Vegas, the first of the Hard Rock hotels around the country.

The same year, music venue The Joint also opened.

A number of the Hard Rock's restaurants, such as the Pink Taco and Mr. Lucky's, have been around since the beginning.

1998

Baby's nightclub opened.

2003

Rehab pool club opened.

2004

Baby's nightclub closed and Body English opened in its place.

2008

Live music venue Wasted Space opened.

2009

Hard Rock's Paradise Tower opened.

The original Joint closed and the new, expanded Joint opened.

Vanity nightclub opened New Year's Eve.

2010

Hard Rock Hotel's All-Suite Tower opened.

Live music venue Wasted Space closed.

2012

Intimate live music venue Vinyl opened.

2015

Body English closed.

2017