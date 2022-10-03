Reward for information in 5 Nevada wild horse killings doubles to $20,000

(KTNV) — A $20,000 reward is now on the table for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a wild horse killer, Bureau of Land Management announced on Monday.

The National Mustang Association pledged to double the previous $10,000 reward, BLM officials said.

"It is our hope that raising the amount of the reward would give someone the incentive to come forward with information leading to the arrest and conviction for the heinous crime," National Mustang Association president George R. Higgins stated.

PREVIOUS: BLM offers $5K reward for information about horse shootings in Jakes Valley

Five mortally wounded horses were discovered on Nov. 16 in Jakes Valley, about 30 miles west of Ely.

The remains were all located within 600 yard of each other, approximately two miles south of U.S. Highway 50, according to BLM.

"An aborted fetus was attached to one of the dead animals," officials said. "One horse was still alive but wounded so severely that it had to be humanely euthanized."

The BLM is tasked with investigating and prosecuting the killings as part of the enforcement of the Wild Horses and Burro Act of 1971, officials noted.

"Our investigating is seeking additional information from the public to identify further leads and ultimately the person(s) responsible," BLM criminal investigator Michael Mortensen stated. "Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact us by calling the BLM crime hotline."

The BLM crime hotline can be reached at 775-861-6550.