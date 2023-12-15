Retail development on Las Vegas Strip announces first three tenants

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first three tenants of the new BLVD retail complex on the Las Vegas Strip have been announced.

On Friday, Gindi Capital and CHERNG Family Trust, who are in charge of the development, said Adidas, H&M, and Puma have all signed leases to have locations at the property, which is located directly across the ARIA Resort.

Officials also said they've official reached the "topping out phase" of the 400,000-square-foot property.

BLVD, Gindi Capital

"With this topping out and new leases, we can see our team's vision becoming a reality and shaping the Las Vegas Strip of tomorrow," said Eli Gindi, Principal for Gindi Capital. "BLVD will provide a model for others to follow."

According to a press release, the Adidas store will be 25,000 square feet, the H&M store will be 20,000 square feet, and the Puma store will be 20,000 square feet.

"We continue to see interest in this area from premier brands who want to open a flagship retail location or one-of-a-kind restaurant," said Michael Hirschfeld, JLL Vice Chairman. "Premier brands want to be on the Las Vegas Strip because it is a destination where you have exposure to millions of new and unique consumers each year. It is equal to Times Square, Hollywood Boulevard, and other high-density visitor-driven destinations and streets."

Company officials said the BLVD complex is expected to be completed by August 2024.