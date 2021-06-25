Resorts World opens to excited fanfare

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A whole new “world” is finally here on the Strip. The highly anticipated Resorts World opening to the public. It’s the first major casino resort to open on the strip in more than a decade.

“I’ve been waiting a long time to say this “Welcome to Resorts World!” Scott Sibella, Resorts World president, said.

The sprawling 117,000 square foot resort bringing new retail and food options.

Visitors crowding around the District, housing many high-end shops and restaurants. You can even get ice cream if you so desire. The abundance of choice already impressing guests.

“People if you dream it, you can build it. You cannot dream what is inside these walls. It is so magnificent. It is so phenomenal,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said.

It comes at a time as business is rebounding in Las Vegas. Governor Sisolak praising the work done to make the resort a reality.

“There is no better project to keep people working. We built the stadium, a convention center and a magnificent hotel because construction workers went above and beyond,” he said.

Resorts World executives confident the dice will roll in their favor, as a new era begins on the Las Vegas Strip.