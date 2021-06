LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas' newest hotel and casino opening this week!

Resorts World is opening to the public on Thursday at 11 p.m.

The property will add more than 6,000 jobs to our economy.

Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will be the first major headliners there.

The casino floor will have "cashless gaming" and "smart tables".

Guests play on slot machines and at tables using a digital login.