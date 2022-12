LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Resorts World Las Vegas will be home to the newest location of Andy's Donuts, an iconic California-based donut brand, starting January 4.

The location will feature a 24/7 pop-up window inside the breakfast restaurant "Suns Out, Buns Out," offering a variety of donuts to satisfy any sweet tooth.

This will be the second location of Andy's Donuts in Las Vegas, with the other currently open at Sahara and Rainbow.