Randy's Donuts announces 3 of 7 planned locations in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Randy's Donuts will open seven locations in the Las Vegas valley, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to KTNV on Monday.

The first Las Vegas location that opened on Aug. 16 sold out — a first in the Southern California-based donut franchise's 70-year history, the company said.

In addition to the location on Rainbow and Oakey boulevards, there will be three new locations in the near future, the spokesperson said:



Cameron Street and Blue Diamond Road in Enterprise

Hacienda Avenue and Fort Apache Road in Spring Valley

Charleston Boulevard in Summerlin

"Our next location on W. Charleston is scheduled to open later this year in the Winter," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

Randy's previously announced its Las Vegas expansion plans with an estimated opening date for the Rainbow and Blue Diamond locations in early fall and winter of 2021. At the time, Randy's said its Blue Diamond location had already received approval to build as a drive-thru store.

Additional stand-alone and casino locations of the iconic donut shop are expected to be announced once finalized.