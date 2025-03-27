Resorts World Las Vegas to lay off nearly 50 employees to 'optimize efficiency,' spokesperson says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Layoffs are coming to some employees at Resorts World Las Vegas following an announcement shared with Channel 13 on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the resort said they're undergoing an operational restructure, sending us this statement:
To best position the company, we have made the difficult decision to restructure a portion of our operations by less than 50 full-time team members. We appreciate the contributions all affected team members have made. This decision is part of our ongoing efforts to optimize efficiency and maximize the exceptional experience we seek to deliver to our guests.
Resorts World did not disclose further details regarding the portion of their operations that are being let go.
The layoffs are on the heels of legal pressure between Resorts World and the Nevada Gaming Control Board, where the casino could be facing the second-highest fine in Nevada gaming history on 2024 allegations of unsuitable methods of operation.
