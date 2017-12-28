Residents without hot water over the holidays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Neighbors inside the Wynn Palms apartment complex say they have spent the past couple days without hot water.

"We went without a shower for two days,” says John Post, resident.

"It’s the worst thing, in our kitchen, even in the bathroom,” says Sasha Lafler. “Nothing was happening."

Neighbors reached out to 13 Action News saying it all started Christmas Eve and lasted until Tuesday night.

To make matters worse, neighbors say no one from the complex’s office could help. Those trying to visit the office on Christmas day were greeted by a flyer, showing an emergency maintenance number to call. But neighbors tell me when they tried to call, the number didn’t even work.

"The maintenance number being out of service to that was a double whammy," says Post.

Although the hot water is back, neighbors say they still haven’t received an answer as to what happened.

"They've been dodging our calls,” says Lafler.”To this minute they still haven't gone back to me and it's been like three days now."

13 Action News reached out to Wynn Palms to get an answer, but they had no comment.

