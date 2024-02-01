Residents urge more gas station maintenance as crews resolve 'pump creep' issues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After weeks of looking into what was causing "pump creep" at some pumps at the Green Valley Grocery gas station in the valley's west side, the repair company who fixed the problems said that it was "100% mechanical."

Pump creep is when the gas pump meter keeps going after the pump has stopped discharging gas.

IDECO-NV Inc. President Robert Wallace, said the company went out to the location on January 17 to "repair reported creep" on one of the pumps.

He said they were able to determine the cause of the pump creep was due to a tear on the "check valve" inside the meter.

"We replaced the check valve, tested fueling point #4 and the issue was resolved," Wallace said in an emailed response.

Wallace said crews returned on January 19 to fix other pump creep issues at four pumps.

"We responded and repaired each of those fueling points the same day. The cause was the same -- physically damaged seals on the check valves inside the meters," said Wallance.

The repairs come after Channel 13 interviewed Andrea DiSerio whose roommate experienced pump creep at the Green Valley Grocery gas station on Cimarron and Flamingo.

DiSerio said the incident was captured on camera.

In the video, you can see the gas nozzle he was using is out of his tank, not running and placed against a meter that keeps charging him.

"He pumped up to the $20 he was going to get. Now, how much of that was actually gas and how much that was money he was basically donating to this station?" DiSerio said during a January 17 interview.

Customers Channel 13 spoke with on Wednesday said they are glad they issues were solved and said they have not had any issues while pumping at the gas station.

"We got gas here today," said Jeff Talbert. "No issues."

Other customers would like gas station to have their pumps checked regularly.

"There's always technical issues with pumps. There's always something going wrong. They need to be serviced more frequently," said Harry Harris.

Meantime, the Wallace said they advised Green Valley Grocery to replace the "check valves" at the pumps that were not reporting the issue as a preventative measure and they agreed.

"We ordered the parts and returned to the site on 01/26/24 and replaced the remaining check valves on the fueling points that have not had an issue up to this point," said Wallace.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture said it's important people report pump creep issues right away. They said if the incidents are not reported, they won't be able to fix possible issues.

To report a possible pump creep incident, people can call: (775) 353-3782 or submit the complaint here.