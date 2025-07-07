Residents returned home as Trout Canyon fire burns 30 acres

(KTNV) — Residents have turned to their homes as of Monday morning as a fire in Trout Canyon continues to burn.

Officials say the fire has spread to burn roughly 30 acres since starting on Sunday.

WATCH | Smoke visible from Trout Canyon fire

Smoke visible from Trout Canyon fire

CCFD said that "there is no public access to this area and Trout Canyon and Lovell Summit Roads are closed. Please do not attempt to access the area or fly drones in the vicinity of the fire."

Fire officials said they have deployed urban and volunteer units, joined by the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Fire Service fire suppression units, to the area. They have also shared that water drops are being conducted by aviation resources.