Residents remain at North Las Vegas Mobile Park despite property closure

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A small group of residents still remain at Pair-A-Dice Mobile Home Park in North Las Vegas despite the park's closure last Friday.

The park is near Las Vegas Boulevard and Lake Mead. The last of the residents could be seen packing personal belongings this morning, preparing to leave the property for the last time.

The property is under new ownership and has been sold. Clark County's Department of social services was helping residents connect to resources.

Resident Robert Damm credits social services for helping him find temporary housing. He says the transition has been difficult.

KTNV File photo of Pair-A-Dice Senior Mobile Home Park

"Very, very hard because we had to find storage that we could afford. But if it wasn't for social services, I think we would be out on the streets,” Damm said.

In an email to Channel 13 on Tuesday, the property owner's representative says the eviction process is continuing.

Channel 13 obtained court documents revealing at least one tenant has filed to stop the eviction.