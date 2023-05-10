Residents forced to move as North Las Vegas senior mobile home park closes

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many residents at the Pair-A-Dice Senior Mobile Home Park say they were told to leave by June 2nd because the park is being torn down.

"Where are you going to put all the senior citizens who are on a fixed income," said Pair-A-Dice Senior Mobile Home Park resident, David Kille.

Another resident, Sayed Mohammad Sayed has lived in the park for nearly two decades. Over the years, he said he has invested about $20,000 into his home, but says Agora Realty, the company that recently purchased the land is only offering him $3,750 to relocate by June 2nd.

"Now to move from here and not give me the correct money is unfair," Sayed said.

Sayed is unsure where to go next, and nearly a hundred of his neighbors face the same uncertainty.

"When I moved into this park I never thought that I would have to leave," said another resident, Rick Bouton. "It has been here since the 50s."

In a statement sent to Channel 13, Agora Realty said they are working proactively to help residents relocate because of the park's closure, but residents believe even with their help it will be nearly impossible to find an affordable place to live.

"I just got back to work and it's still hard for someone like me who's working, making a paycheck to find something in my pay rate," said Kille.

While many of the residents say they're not sure how they will relocate. They do hope to receive compensation that would let them have a choice in where to move.