Residents recount Henderson standoff experience

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Henderson neighborhood is shaken up after a suspect barricaded himself in his apartment for more than 24 hours.

A police stand-off with an armed and barricaded suspect started Friday afternoon at an apartment complex near Galleria and Water Street in Henderson.

"That was pretty scary because this was a quiet calm and peaceful neighborhood. We never get anything like this," said Niharaka Redy, who lives nearby.

Saturday afternoon, Sgt. Daniel Medrano with the Henderson Police Department posted a video to Facebook informing the community about what was happening. Medrano also said other agencies, including Las Vegas Metro Police Department, assisted.

"We are still on scene and working an armed and barricaded wanted subject in the area of the 200 block of Callen Falls Avenue which began yesterday at about 11:20 a.m.," he said in the video.

Channel 13 spoke with residents who live near the apartment complex and told us they had to shelter in place for over a day.

"We were there in place almost 30 hours or so. We didn't come out, and we were like, we were just keeping an eye. We have a group, a Facebook group, so everybody was giving updates there," Reddy said.

While residents were advised to stay inside their homes, Henderson police said they were involved in a shooting around 8:45 a.m. Saturday with the suspect. However, neither the suspect or officers were injured.

Richard Yeh lives across from the apartment building and saw it all unfold.

"We've been watching it from our neighborhood. We are next door and in the gap of the gate where there was a dozen of us watching the gap in the gate as it went off," Yeh said.

He said he wanted as law enforcement took action.

"Maybe 5-10 hours at the most. Normally they do not last like this one, and I've never seen them tear a wall down, so it was interesting," he said.

Sunday morning, Henderson police said the barricade was no longer active and the suspect was found dead.

Twenty people who live at the apartment complex had to be evacuated. The Red Cross of Southern Nevada is offering assistance to the residence who were evacuated from six apartments.