Residents pledge to fight gas station construction behind southwest Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents of a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood aren’t too happy after they learned about a new construction project that’s expected to begin a short distance from their homes.

Developers plan to build a shopping center and a gas station just a few feet away from their homes.

“It's very frustrating. It’s disgusting,” said LaRae Dicamillo, who has lived in the neighborhood near Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road for 16 years.

Dicamillo says the area wasn’t nearly as developed when she first moved in, but now, that’s changing.

“We don't need another gas station,” Dicamillo said.

Earlier this month, Clark County commissioners granted approval to developers to build the gas station. Developers also got special approval to build it closer to the neighborhood than they normally would, from 200 feet to 40 feet.

“It’s unfathomable how they can just waive a code that was put in place to protect us,” Dicamillo said.

Among the residents' concerns are potential environmental hazards, increased traffic, and impacts on property values.

“I feel for the homeowners that have lived in the area for a long time, but it is difficult to argue when land is located in such a promising location,” said longtime Las Vegas realtor Bob Hamrick.

Hamrick says oftentimes, when a property is located on busy streets, the zoning allows for these types of commercial projects.

“Investors bought this land 20 years ago with the knowledge that at some point, it would be able to justify a convenience store,” Hamrick said.

Despite the plans, residents say their fight is far from over and are hoping something will happen to halt the construction from starting.

Channel 13 reached out to Clark County officials after hours to see what additional steps property owners can take.