Residents oppose construction of gas station near southwest neighborhood homes despite county approval

During the Clark County Commissioners meeting Wednesday morning, officials voted on the construction of a new gas station located off Blue Diamond and Durango. Several residents were present, voicing their concerns about the potential health risks associated with the development.

"My house is approximately 40 feet from where they want to develop and build a gas station, which is totally unacceptable with the chemicals and fumes," said Michael DiCamillo, a resident opposing the construction.

Despite the opposition, Commissioner Justin Jones said it was unfortunately too late to halt the project. The development has been in the works since 2018, with a shopping center approved in 2018 and the convenience store/gas station in 2020. Wednesday's meeting was an extension related to previous approvals.

"It is unfortunate that there was no opposition at the time. That said, I did impose a significant landscape barrier to address the concerns that I had at the time," said Jones as he led the final approval. "Given that they are literally at the point of grading, I don't see that I have a lot of difference at this point."

Residents informed Channel 13 that they were not informed about the meetings in 2020 to oppose this development.

However, they are determined to fight back.

"We do not want to leave our home. This is our home; this is our only home," said LaRae Decamillo. "We were worried we were going to have to move, but instead, we are going to fight. We are in the process of getting an attorney. We will be fighting until the end."

