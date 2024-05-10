Residents evacuated after gas leak near E. Washington Avenue, N. Bruce Street

5 p.m. - Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said the gas leak has been sealed and units are clearing the scene.

4:30 p.m. - Residents have been evacuated after a gas leak in a neighborhood near downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials tell Channel 13 they received an emergency call stating a gas line had been struck around 12:08 p.m. at E. Washington Avenue and N. Bruce Street.

WATCH: Channel 13 is on the scene of a reported gas leak

Residents evacuated after gas leak near Washington Avenue, Bruce Street

When officials arrived on the scene five minutes later, they confirmed a four-inch gas line had been struck.

As a precaution, Washington Avenue has been closed between 18th Street and Bruce Street as Southwest Gas repairs the line.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials state four houses have been evacuated. They added if the gas line ends up being shut down, which they are trying not to do, it will impact thousands of customers.

Channel 13 reached out to Southwest Gas who sent the following statement.

"Southwest Gas crews have responded to an incident reported to involve damage to our infrastructure caused by a third-party digging in the vicinity of Bruce Street and East Washington Avenue.



Safety is our top priority, and we are coordinating with first responders to make the area safe and to conduct necessary repairs. As a reminder, anyone who is planning a digging project must call 811 at least two working days before digging to prevent damaging underground utility lines." Southwest Gas

According to Southwest Gas, there were 97 incidents across Nevada last year that led to pipelines being damaged due to people digging and not calling 811. Damaged pipelines can lead to serious injuries, service disruptions, and costly repairs.

WATCH: Southwest Gas urges homeowners to call 811 before digging to avoid underground line damage