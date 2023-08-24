Republicans preparing challenge for Senator Jacky Rosen's seat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's Senate race is once again expected to draw lots of eyes and dollars this campaign season.

In 2022 Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto narrowly defeated Republican Adam Laxalt.

About 8,000 votes separated the two.

This time around Democrat Jacky Rosen is looking to hold onto her seat, but there is a crowded field of Republicans looking to challenge her.

I spoke with political scientist Dan Lee from UNLV about the efforts underway to land a Republican senator from Nevada.

"The National Republican Senatorial Committee, which is the campaigning arm of senate Republicans is trying to be more proactive this election cycle in helping trying to influence who wins the nominations," Lee said.

He says key members have already endorsed Sam Brown who lost to Laxalt in the midterm primary.

But the big question he says is what role former President Donald Trump is going to play this election.

The vast majority of candidates he endorsed in 2022 lost, pushing many Republicans to move away from him, a little easier when his name wasn't on the ballot.

"In 2022 you had the idea of Trump, but 2024 you're actually going to have Trump actually out campaigning," Lee told me.

HINTON: Depending on how these investigations go.

LEE: Right, well that's another question. He could be even convicted by then, but he could be on the ballot.