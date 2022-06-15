Republicans, Democrats look ahead to general election in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Polls have closed, and, while Democrats and Republicans alike have to wait for more ballots to be tabulated before results are made final, both parties have turned their attention to getting prospective nominees across the finish line in the November general election.

RELATED: 2022 Nevada primary results

At a Democratic watch party, Representative Dina Titus, (D) 1st District, Titus thanked supporters and emphasized the importance of increased energy and turn-out in the coming months.

Titus pointed to the need to protect women's reproductive rights and pass meaningful gun control legislation as key talking points heading into the midterm elections, but knew the economy and rampant inflation under Democrat watch could be a stumbling block for the party.

"I think that's why we have to tell our story," she said. "Look at what we're doing. We're going after gasoline corporate leaders trying to keep gas prices from gouging of people. They'd rather put it on you at the pump and than use the licenses they already have to drill, but that's a story that's kind of complicated."

Republican State Party Chair Michael J. McDonald said he would be happy to take Democrats to task on the economy.

"Nevadans are hurting," McDonald said. "Gas prices, the economy is killing us right now, stocks have plummeted just in the last day or two, inflation is on the rise. The average working class man, I'm a working class man, and the average working class family cannot afford to handle this anymore."

The party in power during midterm elections has historically fared poorly at the ballot box, and McDonald said Republicans have been primed to make big gains on federal, state, and local elections.

"We're blessed this cycle," he said. "A long list of very qualified Republican candidates that have been running for several offices."

RESULTS

In response to the prospect of a potential "red wave" coming as people prepare to vote, Titus dismissed the idea while surrounded by supporters.

"Well they always like to say that," she said. "They'd love to take it back and that's why we have to fight even harder. They said Democrats weren't very enthusiastic either, but it seems to me that they're pretty enthusiastic."

The general election is Nov. 8, 2022.