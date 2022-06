Steve Sisolak wins Democratic nomination for governor in Nevada primary election

John Locher/AP

Posted at 10:05 PM, Jun 14, 2022

(AP) — The Associated Press reports that Steve Sisolak wins Democratic nomination for governor in Nevada primary election. RESULTS: 2022 Nevada Primary Election Results

