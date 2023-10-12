Republican National Committee holding 2024 Winter Meeting in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Republican National Committee is coming to the valley.

On Thursday, the Nevada Republican Party announced the RNC's 2024 Winter Meeting will be held in Las Vegas from Jan. 30 through Feb. 3, 2024.

"The Republican National Committee is excited to host our annual Winter Meeting in Las Vegas the week before the Nevada Caucus," said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. "Not only is Nevada significant to the RNC for its First in the West status, but Republicans will not take back the White House or Senate or expand our majority in the House, without the Silver State."

The meeting will come days before voters head to the polls for the state-run Presidential Preference Primary, scheduled for Feb. 6, and the Nevada GOP's caucus, which is scheduled for Feb. 8. There have been concerns that this could cause confusion for voters.

Last week, a second Republican presidential candidate cast their name for the presidential primary ballot, which is triggering a 2021 state law that requires the Nevada Secretary of State's office to hold a presidential primary for the party.

“I don’t have the ability or the opportunity to determine which law or regulation I’m going to follow,” Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar said last week. “That’s not my job as a regulator.”

One of the rules approved by the Nevada GOP bars any candidate from the Feb. 8 caucus if they participate in the Feb. 6 state-run primary, setting up an ultimatum of sorts for Republican candidates trying to decide between a primary that is purely symbolic or a caucus that many say is tilted toward Trump.

According to the Nevada Secretary of State's Office, 11 candidates have filed for the Presidential Preference Primary election, as of Oct. 12.

The four Republican candidates are former Vice President Mike Pence, John Castro, Heath Fulkerson, and Hirsh Singh.

The seven Democrat candidates are Armando Perez-Serrato, Brent Foutz, Marianne Williamson, Stephen Lyons, Joe Biden, Jason Palmer, and Donald Picard.

The Nevada Secretary of State's Office said early voting will begin on Saturday, Jan. 27 and run through Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. They add it is a closed election for the Republican and Democratic parties and that voters who are not registered with either party will not be able to participate.

Voters can check if their registration is up to date head of the 2024 Election Cycle here. You can also register to vote here.

All Nevadans who are active registered voters, unless they've opted out, will receive a ballot for the Presidential Preference Primary by mail.

According to the Nevada Republican Party, at least three Republican candidates will be running in the First In The West Nevada Caucus: former President Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Doug Burgum.

The deadline for potential candidates to file is Sunday, Oct. 15 for the party-run caucus while filing for the state-run primary closes on Monday, Oct. 16.

You can learn more about voting requirements for the First In The West caucus here.