Reports of emergency response at High Desert State Prison outside Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 13 Action News is following reports of an emergency response at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs on Wednesday afternoon.

Clark County firefighters were dispatched to the prison for a reported fire, but were recalled by the warden, officials told 13 Action News. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed it was asked to respond and support exterior security at the prison.

Officials with the Nevada Department of Corrections could not immediately be reached for comment.

The 1.5 million-square-foot High Desert prison complex is approximately 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas. It is the largest correctional facility administered by the Nevada Department of Corrections, and can house as many as 4,100 inmates as of 2009, according to the NDOC.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted when more information is confirmed.