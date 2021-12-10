Nurse attacked by inmate with 'homemade weapon' at High Desert State Prison

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A nurse working at High Desert State Prison was attacked on Monday afternoon, the Nevada Department of Corrections confirmed.

She sustained "superficial wounds to the chest and neck" at the hands of an inmate with what officials described as a homemade weapon.

The nurse was treated for her injuries and the inmate, who was not publicly identified by officials, was transported to another institution.

"The matter is under review and no further details are available," officials stated.

KTNV

Two days after the attack, inmates at the nearby Southern Desert Correctional Center were accused of refusing to enter their cells or follow orders on Wednesday. Prison officials said the inmates also started two small fires. Fifteen were transferred to higher security facilities.

Both facilities are located approximately 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas, near Indian Springs, and have the capacity to hold thousands of inmates.