Inmates sent to higher security prisons after 'disturbance' at Southern Desert Correctional Center

Posted at 2:37 PM, Dec 08, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly 25 inmates at Southern Desert Correctional Center were involved in what Nevada Department of Corrections officials described as a "disturbance" on Wednesday afternoon.

Inmates reportedly refused to enter their cells or follow orders, and started two "small" fires which were quickly put out, officials said.

As a result, approximately 15 of the inmates were transported to higher security prisons.

Fire officials were dispatched to the fire but recalled by the warden. Law enforcement officers were asked to assist with the transport but their services weren't used, NDOC stated.

