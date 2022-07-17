Watch Now
Reports of active shooter in Las Vegas ‘unfounded’ Las Vegas police say

Las Vegas police say reports of an active shooter on the Las Vegas Strip are "unfounded". Social media lit up with videos of people running at various hotels but police are not true.
These are photos of the Las Vegas strip at Flamingo and Las Vegas Boulevard as seen in Jan. 2021
Posted at 10:53 PM, Jul 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 02:22:49-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — Following a social media frenzy of an active shooter on the Las Vegas Strip, police say that those reports are “unfounded”.

Las Vegas police say that the origin of the frenzy was a glass door shattering, causing a loud noise.

The original tweet by LVMPD can be seen below:

