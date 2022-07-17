Reports of active shooter in Las Vegas ‘unfounded’ Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following a social media frenzy of an active shooter on the Las Vegas Strip, police say that those reports are “unfounded”.

Las Vegas police say that the origin of the frenzy was a glass door shattering, causing a loud noise.

The original tweet by LVMPD can be seen below:

Reports of a shooting near the MGM tonight are unfounded. Initial reports are a glass door shattered causing a loud noise which startled people in the valet area. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 17, 2022

This is @Kevmath, players have been told to clear the tournament area. No update at this moment about the status of tournaments that were happening. There does NOT appear to be an active shooter at Paris. — WSOP (@WSOP) July 17, 2022

This is @Kevmath, players have been told to clear the tournament area. No update at this moment about the status of tournaments that were happening. There does NOT appear to be an active shooter at Paris. — WSOP (@WSOP) July 17, 2022

Rumors of shots fired at Bally’s/Paris/WSOP are false.

We implore players using social media to be responsible and not spread rumors creating panic. — WSOP (@WSOP) July 17, 2022

After redraw slips are printed for the remaining tournaments in the Paris Ballroom and security gives the all clear, the bagging process will begin. — WSOP (@WSOP) July 17, 2022

RELATED: Reports of shooting at Las Vegas Lovers & Friends Festival 'unfounded' according to Las Vegas police