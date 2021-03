Reports of 12-mile backup on Interstate 15 heading to California

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is reporting a 12-mile backup on Interstate 15 southbound to California.

The backup stretches from Primm back to Jean currently.

RTC says to expect long delays.

RTC is reporting a 12-mile backup on Interstate 15 southbound to California at Primm. Expect long delays. | https://t.co/lv2HMoIWxg pic.twitter.com/HQJKZUwzeA — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) March 21, 2021