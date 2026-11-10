Lockdown lifted at Shadow Ridge High School after 'unsubstantiated' threat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A high school in northwest Las Vegas was put on lockdown Tuesday morning amid an investigation into a reported threat.

As of 11 a.m., Shadow Ridge High School had been cleared to resume normal operations, Principal Traci Kannon stated in an email to parents.

"At this time, police believe the reported threat to be unsubstantiated; however, they continue to investigate and families may notice an increased police presence out of an abundance of caution," Kannon stated.

Kannon did not immediately share additional information about the nature or source of the reported threat.

"We want to emphasize to our community how seriously we take threats made to our schools," Kannon wrote. "Students who make threats to a school can be charged with making a terrorist threat, among other serious crimes."

She urged parents to have conversations with their children about the potential consequences of such threats.

Parents were also encouraged to talk with their children about reporting any perceived safety threat to school officials using the SafeVoice platform or talking directly to an administrator or law enforcement.

Reports can be made to SafeVoice by calling 1-833-216-SAFE, by downloading the SafeVoice app or on the SafeVoice website at safevoicenv.org. The Clark County School District Police Department can also be reached by calling 702-799-5411.