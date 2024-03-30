Report: Single adult in Las Vegas needs to make more than $94K annually to live comfortably

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a familiar story that hits close to home for many. From expensive groceries to high gas prices, the cost of living in Las Vegas keeps rising.

That affects valley residents like Diana Benavides, a single mother of three who is navigating the changing economy in Las Vegas. By day, she officiates weddings at various chapels throughout the valley. As day turns to night, her work continues since she took on a second job to make ends meet for her family.

"I'm just trying to make it every day, going out there, working, and doing these ceremonies," she told me. "It is very expensive. Everything either doubled or more, in a lot of cases."

Benavides tells me her life changed two years ago when her husband passed away. Since then, she's been the main provider for her family.

"What can you say, as a single mother, has been the hardest thing you have had to face," I asked.

"I mean, just not being able to spend time with my kids because I have to do the extra work," she explained.

According to a recent study by SmartAsset, a single adult in Las Vegas needs to make more than $94,000 a year to have a comfortable lifestyle. That's an hourly wage of $45.40.

For families, consisting of two working adults and two children, the combined income needed to live comfortably soars to $239,366 annually.

"It is insane that you have to break your back and eat ramen noodles for most of your life to be comfortable in today's day and age," Benavides said.

In Henderson, I met another single mom, Angeliy Reyes.

She turned to Living Grace Homes for help. The local nonprofit organization helps unhoused pregnant and young women. She's living there with five other moms until she can get back on her feet.

Development Director Stephanie Gazr tells me they are seeing a significant increase in demand for help.

We have gone from 187 requests in 2021 to 487 last year," she said.

Reyes says if the minimum wage does not match the rising cost of living, the situation will only get worse.

"Just to get an average apartment costing around $1,500, you need to make three times the rent, at least $4,500 and not everyone offers making $15, $20, $25. It's hard."

If you or someone you know is facing challenges affording a roof over your head, we've got your back. Here are some links to local resources:

HELP of Southern Nevada

HopeLink of Southern Nevada

Living Grace Homes