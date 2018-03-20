Report: Ricky Martin cancels performance of Las Vegas show due to leg injury

Ricky Martin had to cancel a show of his Las Vegas residency after an apparent leg injury this past weekend.

The Park Theater Las Vegas Twitter account reported that the March 18 show had to be canceled due to artist illness.

Tonight’s Ricky Martin show is cancelled due to artist illness. Refunds are available at point of purchase. We are sorry for the inconvenience. — ParkTheaterLV (@ParkTheaterLV) March 19, 2018

According to E! News, Martin hurt one of his legs during an earlier performance at the Park Theater, where he resumed shows on March 15 and 17.

E! News reports that Martin will be back for his Wednesday, March 21, show at the Park Theater.

According to his website and other ticketing sites, his shows for March 21, 24 and 25 are still on. Martin also has performances scheduled for May 23, 26, 27 and 30 and June 2 and 3 in Las Vegas.