Report: Nevada is one of the cheapest states for pet insurance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We all feel it. The price of everything is going up.

However, it seems there is one thing Nevadans are paying less for: pet insurance.

According to a new report from MarketWatch, Nevada is the state with the second-lowest average pet insurance cost at $37.73 per month. The lowest is Arkansas at $37.53.

The highest is Massachusetts at almost $75 a month while our neighbors in California, on average, pay $63.22.

The national average is $49 per month.

Data came from 2,000 quotes from 14 providers.

They say many factors can impact the cost such as coverage options, breed and pet age.

