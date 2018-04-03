Report: Las Vegas rent up nearly 5 percent from last year

Rent continues to rise in Las Vegas.

According to the latest report from ApartmentList.com, rents are up 4.9 percent from this same period last year.

The median rent for a 1-bedroom apartment is $910 while the median for a 2-bedroom apartment is $1,120.

The national median rent for a 2-bedroom is $1,170 while a 2-bedroom in Los Angeles could cost you $1,740.