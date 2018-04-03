Report: Las Vegas rent up nearly 5 percent from last year

Katherine Jarvis
5:56 PM, Apr 2, 2018
The median rent for a 1-bedroom apartment is $910 while the median for a 2-bedroom apartment is $1,120.

Rent continues to rise in Las Vegas.

According to the latest report from ApartmentList.com, rents are up 4.9 percent from this same period last year.

The national median rent for a 2-bedroom is $1,170 while a 2-bedroom in Los Angeles could cost you $1,740. 

