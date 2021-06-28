City of Henderson: Water quality within safe, allowable limits per report

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The city of Henderson announced its annual Water Quality Report for 2021.

And officials say the analysis verified the city's water quality as being within the safe and allowable limits established by the Environmental Protection Agency and Nevada Division of Environmental Protection.

“Our team members within the city’s water treatment plant go above and beyond to ensure Henderson’s residents and businesses enjoy the highest quality drinking water in the nation as it goes through a multi-step treatment process and routine laboratory testing before reaching the tap,” said Richard Derrick, city manager for the city of Henderson.

The city says the report provides detailed information regarding the quality of Henderson’s drinking water, the source, hardness, conservation efforts and more from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020.

The report says it follows the guidelines and regulations set forth by the EPA and NDEP.

Henderson is required by the EPA to provide the information contained in the report to each Henderson resident and business.