Report: Former Las Vegas Raiders player Roderic Teamer drove 91 mph on 215, smelled like burnt marijuana

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said former Las Vegas Raiders Safety Roderic Teamer drove 91 mph before stopping on eastbound Decatur Boulevard off-ramp the night of Nov. 25.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department lieutenant stopped the 26-year-old around 10:18 p.m. that Saturday night. According to an arrest report, the lieutenant tried to stop him at Jones and 215, but he was "slow to stop."

The lieutenant briefed a Nevada Highway Patrol officer who stopped to conduct a DUI investigation. During this time, agencies such as the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol, and the Clark County School District Police Department participated in a DUI Blitz.

The lieutenant told Nevada Highway Patrol that he smelled marijuana odor coming from Teamer's white Dodge Durango. The arrest report says Teamer told police he smoked a "little bit earlier" and he was traveling 91 mph so he could make curfew because he was a player with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nevada police asked Teamer when he smoked marijuana. Teamer said he could not give an exact time but later stated that he was at a house between the 6 p.m. hour and the time of the traffic stop. He told police he consumed half of a joint.

Nevada police asked Teamer to participate in a standardized field sobriety test because of the burnt marijuana odor coming from the vehicle. Still, Teamer said it should not be smelling like marijuana because "he did not smoke marijuana inside of it."

Teamer agreed to a test after police explained that it was to see if he could safely operate the vehicle after being advised of his driving pattern, the odor of burnt marijuana, and "his admission to consuming alcohol."

When Teamer exited his vehicle, police noted in the arrest report that he was observed with watery, red, bloodshot eyes. The former Raiders player told police he had no vision problems that would interfere with testing.

During the test, police said there were 0 clues during the horizontal gaze nystagmus testing, four clues during the walk and turn, and one clue during the one-leg stand. According to the arrest report, police also administered the lack of convergence test and Modified Romberg as part of the "Advance Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement" tests.

During the LOC test, police said he could not cross his eyes during both passes. Police explained that LOC is present "when under the influence of cannabis."

Nevada State Police said Teamer was taken into custody around 10:33 p.m. for being in physical control of the Dodge, traveling 91 mph, having red, watery, bloodshot eyes, the odor of burnt marijuana coming from him and the vehicle, admitting to consuming marijuana, and SFST and ARIDE results being unsatisfactory.

Police said Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Noreem DeMonte granted the warrant for a non-consensual blood draw. That was booked into the evidence locker at Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command.

Teamer was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for DUI and a basic speeding violation. He is due in court on April 3, 2024, at 8 a.m.

Las Vegas Raiders interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce said the team "parted ways" with Teamer after he was arrested on DUI charges. Teamer was released from police custody Sunday morning and did not play the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.