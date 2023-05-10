Report: Fatal crashes in Nevada up 25% in April 2023 compared to last April

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — April 2023 was more deadly on Nevada roads than April 2022, according to the latest Nevada Department of Public Safety report.

It's been a violent year on our roads, as over one hundred people have lost their lives so far in 2023. In April, 38 people died in crashes. This represents a 25% increase in deadly crashes, and a 31% increase in the total number of people who died in them, during the same month last year.

Previous months in 2023 had the following numbers of deaths statewide:



January, 26 fatalities

Februrary, 17 fatalities

March, 26 fatalities

Of the 107 deaths so far this year, 69 of them happened in Clark County.

In the state's second largest county, Washoe, there have been 13 deaths in 2023. The rest of the counties reported zero or single digit fatalities.

According to the Nevada Department of Public Safety, the numbers reported today are still preliminary and pending final review.