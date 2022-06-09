Report: Fatal crashes down in Nevada, majority in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fatal crashes in Nevada are down 3 percent from last year, according to the latest Nevada Department of Public Safety report.

There have been 144 fatal crashes in Nevada in 2022, which is less than last year’s 148.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Report: Fatal crashes up 20% in Southern Nevada in 2021

However, Clark County’s fatal crashes are up by 15 percent from last year, with 103 fatalities so far.

The top contributing factors, according to officials, are impairment and speeding, while 33 of the deaths have been pedestrians, and 35 are motorcyclists.