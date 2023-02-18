Report: Car theft is up 40% in Las Vegas compared to this time last year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 1,485 cars in the valley have either been broken into or stolen so far this year. Data shows that’s a 40% increase compared to this time last year.

At Busy Buggy Auto Repair in Spring Valley, mechanics have been working around the clock to repair stolen cars.

Owner Marco Rodriguez says customers call in daily asking for his help because their vehicle was either taken, trashed, or both.

"They steal the vehicle for a couple of hours, do whatever they want with them, and abandon them after that,” Rodriguez said.

KTNV spoke with a man named Daniel, who asked us not to reveal his full name for safety reasons. Both of Daniel’s cars were stolen straight out of his garage.

"I mean, I was dumbfounded. I had to go upstairs and tell my wife that her beloved Escalade was no longer here, it was gone,” Daniel said.

Eventually, Daniel said both cars were recovered but they were damaged beyond repair.

"It's just been a nightmare. They scratched every inch of the surface and they did a dance on the roof where it caved in,” Daniel said.

Rodriguez said there are preventative measures car owners can take ike purchasing an aftermarket alarm or a kill switch.